ScieGen Pharmaceuticals Donates ₹1 Crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Flood Victims

Hyderabad : ScieGen Pharmaceuticals has generously contributed ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood victims. The donation was presented to Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy by representatives of the ScieGen Group.

During the presentation, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude and commended ScieGen Pharmaceuticals for their timely assistance. He acknowledged the group’s commitment to aiding those affected by the recent floods and highlighted the importance of such contributions in relief efforts.

This significant donation will aid in the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected communities, providing much-needed support in these challenging times.

