Science Is the Key to Social Development: DEO Ramesh Kumar

Nagarkurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Education Officer A. Ramesh Kumar stated that social development is possible only through science, and that meaningful progress can be achieved when science teachers provide comprehensive awareness of modern scientific and technological concepts to rural students.

The district-level Science Exhibition, held at Little Flower School in Nagar Kurnool town, concluded on Tuesday. DEO Ramesh Kumar attended the valedictory function as the chief guest.

As part of the INSPIRE Awards Exhibition, 93 projects were displayed, out of which seven projects were selected for the state-level competitions. Similarly, under the JNNSEME category, 17 projects were selected for the state-level contests.

Addressing the gathering, DEO Ramesh Kumar highlighted the importance of science and technology across all sectors. He advised students to work hard, develop a strong commitment to education, and strive to reach higher positions in life. He encouraged students to focus on their areas of interest while also excelling in all subjects, and to seek guidance from their teachers.

He added that consistent efforts are being made to promote science education in the district. Appreciating the efforts of teacher associations and committee members, he congratulated all those who contributed to the grand success of the science fair.

The DEO also presented mementos to guide teachers and students selected for the state-level competitions. He noted that the two-day science fair attracted a large number of student visitors.

The judging committee was headed by Degree College Principal Geetanjali. The event was attended by District Science Officer Rajashekhar Rao, nodal officers Kurumayya, Venkateshwarlu, Nooruddin, Sharafuddin, Kiran Kumar, and Nageshwara Rao, along with committee members, Mandal Education Officers, headmasters, teachers, students, and other officials.