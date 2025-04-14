Scorching heat continues in Telangana, orange alert issued for 8 districts

Hyderabad: Telangana is reeling under intense summer heat, with temperatures expected to rise by two to three degrees Celsius in the coming days. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for eight districts in the state.

The districts under alert include Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, and Nizamabad. Residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

There is also a likelihood of hot winds (loo) sweeping across the eastern parts of Telangana, adding to the discomfort.

Authorities have urged people, especially the elderly and children, to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and stay hydrated. The rising temperatures are expected to persist over the next few days.