SCR achieves best-ever freight performance in 2024-25

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) registered 144.140 million tonne freight loading, two per cent higher than the previous best, 141.120 mts registered in 2023-24. According to SCR officials, similarly, in freight revenue, the zone registered Rs 13, 825 crore, which is also two per cent higher than the previous best of Rs 13,620 crore registered in 2023-24. Special focus was given to enhancing infrastructure, work atmosphere at freight terminals, improvements to goods sheds.

“The buoyancy in the loading was witnessed across all commodity streams in 2024-25. The approximate freight loading of different commodities transported by the zone is: coal, the major commodity in the freight basket, contributed 70.147 mts of loading (70.510MTs in finical year 23-24),” said senior SCR officer.