SCR achieves record Rs 501.72 cr revenue from scrap sale

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has registered the highest revenue of Rs 501.72 crore through sale of scrap during the Financial Year 2024-25.
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has registered the highest revenue of Rs 501.72 crore through sale of scrap during the Financial Year 2024-25.
According to SCR officials, the zone has surpassed the target set by the Railway Board (Rs 430 crore) for the financial year and has recorded an increase in revenue as compared to the previous Financial Year (2023-24), which was Rs 411.39 crore. SCR has been spearheading the optimal utilisation of resources by mobilising scrap sales and undertaking sales through e-auction conducted online through the Indian Railways E-Procurement System (IREPS) portal.
Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stated that this digital approach has narrowed the gap between railways and bidders. Further, he urged officers and staff to persist in their endeavours, aiming for even greater accomplishments in the future.