SCR arranges provision of addl stoppages for Sabarimala trains

To facilitate the Sabarimala devotees, South Central Railway is providing additional stoppages for a few special trains at Mavellikara and Sankarankovil railway stations.

Hyderabad: To facilitate the Sabarimala devotees, South Central Railway is providing additional stoppages for a few special trains at Mavellikara and Sankarankovil railway stations. Train no 07179 (Kakinada Town–Kollam) and train no 07183 (Narsapur–Kollam) will be provided special stoppage at Mavellikara. Train no 07175 (Secunderabad–Kollam) and train no 07176 (Kollam–Secunderabad) will be provided special stoppage at Sankarankovil and will be effective December 19, 21, January 1, 3, and 15.

