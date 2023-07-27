Live
- CM releases Rs.45.53 cr for Videshi Vidya Deevena to benefit 357 students
- 'Peka Medalu' teaser released by Mass Ka Dass Vishwak Sen
- PL Stock Report - UTI Asset Management Company (UTIAM IN) - Q1FY24 Result Update - Positive surprise on equity yields - BUY
- Murmu lays foundation of 'Divine Light House' of PBKIVV
- ISRO successfully conducts tests on propulsion system for Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission
- Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passage of two bills amid protests over Manipur issue
- Sensex falls 440 points, Nifty tests 19,650
- MPs from opposition bloc INDIA to visit Manipur on July 29, 30
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-27-2023
- Bharat Biotech picks up 20 per cent stake in Eastman Exports Global Clothing
SCR cancels and diverts several trains due to flooding
Hyderabad: Several trains under South Central Railway (SCR) were either cancelled or diverted citing overflowing of water level and as precautionary measure.
General Managar SCR, Arun Kumar Jain held emergency meeting with officials and reviewed the situation about the routes which whose tracks were affected due to flooding and directed the officials to take necessary measures for ensuring passengers’ safety.
Cancelled
The movement of trains was suspended between Hasanparthi – Kazipet in both directions. The authorities cancelled trains Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad (17012), Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17233) and Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad (17234)
Partially cancelled
Trains running between Tirupati – Karimnagar (12761& 12762) and Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar (12757& 12758) were partially cancelled.
Diverted
While several trains were diverted and some of the stoppages were eliminated. They include trains Yesvantpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin (12649), Yesvantpur – Gorakhpur (22534) and Secunderabad – Hazrat Nizamuddin (12285), Secunderabad – Danapur (12791), Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi (12625), Bengaluru-Danapur (03252), Chennai Central – Ahmedabad (12656), Chennai Central – Mata Vaishnodevi Katra (16031) and Rameswaram – Banaras (22535).