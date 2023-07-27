SCR cancels and diverts several trains due to flooding

Hyderabad: Several trains under South Central Railway (SCR) were either cancelled or diverted citing overflowing of water level and as precautionary measure.



General Managar SCR, Arun Kumar Jain held emergency meeting with officials and reviewed the situation about the routes which whose tracks were affected due to flooding and directed the officials to take necessary measures for ensuring passengers’ safety.

Cancelled

The movement of trains was suspended between Hasanparthi – Kazipet in both directions. The authorities cancelled trains Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad (17012), Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar (17233) and Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad (17234)

Partially cancelled

Trains running between Tirupati – Karimnagar (12761& 12762) and Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar (12757& 12758) were partially cancelled.

Diverted

While several trains were diverted and some of the stoppages were eliminated. They include trains Yesvantpur – Hazrat Nizamuddin (12649), Yesvantpur – Gorakhpur (22534) and Secunderabad – Hazrat Nizamuddin (12285), Secunderabad – Danapur (12791), Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi (12625), Bengaluru-Danapur (03252), Chennai Central – Ahmedabad (12656), Chennai Central – Mata Vaishnodevi Katra (16031) and Rameswaram – Banaras (22535).







