Live
- Eidgah renovated in Srikalahasti
- FM Sitharaman to launch States Eco Forum portal
- All safety measures recommended by IIT Delhi implemented on Yamuna Expressway
- Cong seeks law for SC, ST quota in pvt, non-minority edn institutions
- Children live in harrowing conditions at brick kilns
- Fire breaks out at hospital in Laxmi Nagar, no casualties
- Two siblings killed after LPG cylinder explodes
- Hyd’bad Water Board restores damaged pump
- ORR toll rates hiked
- Elderly pension distribution begins in AP, CM Chandrababu to participate in Bapatla
SCR extends special train services to handle summer rush
Highlights
Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to extend the run of a few special...
Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to extend the run of a few special trains. Train no – 07221 (Secunderabad – Santragachi) will depart every Tuesday and Saturday and the period has extended from April 1 to 26. Train no – 07222 (Santragachi- Secunderabad) will depart every Wednesday and Sunday and the period has extended from April 2 to 27. Train no – 07695 (Secunderabad – Ramanathapuram) will depart every Wednesday and the period has extended from April 2 to 30.
Next Story