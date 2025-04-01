  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCR extends special train services to handle summer rush

SCR extends special train services to handle summer rush
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to extend the run of a few special...

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to extend the run of a few special trains. Train no – 07221 (Secunderabad – Santragachi) will depart every Tuesday and Saturday and the period has extended from April 1 to 26. Train no – 07222 (Santragachi- Secunderabad) will depart every Wednesday and Sunday and the period has extended from April 2 to 27. Train no – 07695 (Secunderabad – Ramanathapuram) will depart every Wednesday and the period has extended from April 2 to 30.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick