SCR extends special train services to handle summer rush

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to extend the run of a few special trains. Train no – 07221 (Secunderabad – Santragachi) will depart every Tuesday and Saturday and the period has extended from April 1 to 26. Train no – 07222 (Santragachi- Secunderabad) will depart every Wednesday and Sunday and the period has extended from April 2 to 27. Train no – 07695 (Secunderabad – Ramanathapuram) will depart every Wednesday and the period has extended from April 2 to 30.