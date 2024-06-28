SCR inspects Kazipet bypass line works

Hyderabad : South Central Railway (SCR) inspected the ongoing Kazipet bypass Line works and the redevelopment works in Kazipet and Warangal on Thursday.

According to SCR officials, the Kazipet bypass line is one of the major bypass lines planned by the zone to ease train movements. Kazipet is a major junction station in SCR, wherein it connects trains between Secunderabad – New Delhi, Secunderabad / New Delhi – Chennai and Secunderabad – Howrah. Over the years, there has been a steady growth in traffic, causing saturation of the railway section. To alleviate this and improve train movements, a bypass line has been undertaken to prevent the detention of trains and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Accordingly, a bypass line spanning 21.47 route kms is currently under construction, with an estimated cost of over Rs 125 crore. The project includes the construction of a Rail Under Rail (RUR), three major bridges, and 31 minor bridges. Once completed, the bypass line will significantly enhance train movements in all directions, particularly between Hasanparti Road—Warangal and Hasanparti Road—Kazipet stations.



Earlier, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, conducted a footplate inspection from Secunderabad to the Kazipet section. During this inspection, he examined the safety aspects related to track maintenance, bridges, and signalling systems.

Later, the general manager also inspected the station redevelopment works at both Warangal and Kazipet railway stations.

These stations are being redeveloped to provide modern passenger amenities with aesthetic architecture to reinvigorate them as local growth centres.

