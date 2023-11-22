SCR launches intensive fire safety drive

Hyderabad: To ensure the safety of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) launched an intensive checking of trains against any inflammable items being carried and also to prevent passengers from indulging in fire-related activities in the trains.

According to SCR officials, the two-month-long drive began on November 17, accordingly the zone will continue to conduct extensive checks on trains and railway stations against the carrying of inflammable items. Awareness campaigns are also being carried out to educate the public and rail users on the consequences of indulging in fire-related activities on railway premises. In this connection, passengers have been advised to desist from practices such as lighting of incense sticks, burning camphor or carrying inflammables on trains and stations, which may result in fire hazards endangering the safety of the passengers. Lighting fire in any form on trains or other railway premises is strictly prohibited.

As part of the awareness programmes, regular public announcements are being made at station premises. In addition, audio/video clips are being displayed on screens at the stations regarding prohibition of carrying inflammables. As per section 67,164, and 165 of the railway Act 1989 , carrying flammable and explosive articles on railways constitutes a punishable offence with penalties of up to Rs 1,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, said a senior officer, SCR .

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, appealed to the rail users to cooperate with railways and avoid carriage of inflammable materials while travelling and also advised passengers not to indulge in activities such as lighting fire/lamps in train coaches.