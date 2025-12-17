SCR sweeps National Energy Awards; Kacheguda goes 100% solar

Hyderabad /New Delhi: South Central Railway (SCR) has secured four National Energy Conservation Awards 2025, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable operations and efficient energy management. The honours were presented at a national-level ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan on 14 December, marking a significant achievement for the zone among stiff competition from government bodies, public sector units, and corporate organisations.

The awards were presented at a function organised by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the Ministry of Power. South Central Railway received recognition for outstanding performance in the government buildings category and the railway stations sector, reflecting consistent efforts to reduce energy consumption and promote renewable energy use across its network.

The Diesel Traction Training Centre and Hostel at Guntakal received the Best Performing Unit award in the government buildings category. The unit has achieved a substantial reduction in energy consumption over the past three years through systematic energy-saving initiatives and efficient operational practices.

In the transport category, Certificates of Merit were awarded to Raichur, Kacheguda, and Lingampalli railway stations. These stations have demonstrated measurable improvements in energy efficiency by adopting modern technologies such as LED lighting, solar power generation, energy-efficient electrical equipment, and smart control systems. Notably, Kacheguda railway station has met its entire energy requirement through solar power, achieving a milestone in clean energy adoption.

Senior railway officials attended the award ceremony and received the honours on behalf of the respective units. Officials highlighted that the success was the result of coordinated efforts by divisions, workshops, and field units across departments. South Central Railway has been a consistent performer in energy conservation initiatives at both national and state levels.

Over the years, the zone has implemented a range of green measures including solar-powered systems, efficient HVAC management, occupancy sensors, optimised lift operations, and improved power monitoring mechanisms. The achievement reflects a long-term strategy focused on reducing carbon footprint, lowering operational costs, and supporting India’s broader sustainability goals. With continued emphasis on innovation and accountability, South Central Railway aims to further strengthen its role as a leader in energy-efficient rail operations while setting benchmarks for other zones to follow.