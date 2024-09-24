SCR to close two booking counters

Hyderabad: With the gradual decrease of the number of transactions at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) booking counters owing to the significant rise in the online booking facilities, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to shut down two booking counters in the city.

According to SCR officials, at present, nearly 85 per cent of the booking of train tickets or cancellations is being done through online facilities, and due to this, the number of transactions at PRS counters has come down drastically. Two Passenger Reservation System (PRS) satellite locations (booking counters) at Mehdipatnam on the first floor, S.G.M. Mall, Mehdipatnam X roads, and shop number 18 in Swarnajayanthi Complex at Ameerpet will be closed with effect from October 14.