Live
- Confident of order getting nullified in coming days, says CM Siddaramaiah on HC decision
- Marvel Studios Unveils Teaser Trailer and Poster for Thunderbolts
- Johnny Depp's 'Modi' to Premiere at Rome Film Festival
- RG Kar tragedy: CPI(M) creates cell to legally assist women protesters facing police harassment
- Fire breaks out at Vizag Steel Plant, one injured
- Temple chariot set ablaze in Anantapur, CM Chandrababu orders probe
- India-UAE bilateral trade set to surpass $100 billion target before 2030
- Indian badminton Paris Paralympians to be awarded combined cash reward of INR 50 lakh for medal-winning efforts
- ICC announces all-women match officials for ICC Women’s World Cup 2024
- Gig workers must develop industry-specific knowledge to remain competitive: Report
Just In
SCR to close two booking counters
Hyderabad: With the gradual decrease of the number of transactions at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) booking counters owing to the significant...
Hyderabad: With the gradual decrease of the number of transactions at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) booking counters owing to the significant rise in the online booking facilities, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to shut down two booking counters in the city.
According to SCR officials, at present, nearly 85 per cent of the booking of train tickets or cancellations is being done through online facilities, and due to this, the number of transactions at PRS counters has come down drastically. Two Passenger Reservation System (PRS) satellite locations (booking counters) at Mehdipatnam on the first floor, S.G.M. Mall, Mehdipatnam X roads, and shop number 18 in Swarnajayanthi Complex at Ameerpet will be closed with effect from October 14.