Live
- Govt urged to concede demands of contract, outsourced employees
- International Tiger Day 2024: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- Welspun Living Joins Reuters VISION 2045 Campaign to Drive Sustainable Change by Making India the Sustainable Loom for the World
- Melbat and Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket team announce extension of sponsorship agreement
- Allu Sirish’s ‘Buddy’ team reduces ticket prices in AP,TG
- ‘The Raja Saab’ glimpse: All eyes on the look of Prabhas
- Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ achieves record-breaking opening weekend
- Minister Parthasarathy releases water from Tammileru reservoir
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ teaser promises high-octane entertainment
- Pasumarthi Kameswara Sarma passes away
Just In
SCR to divert a few trains
Highlights
Due to a traffic block between Vishnupuram and Kondrapole in Guntur division, the South Central Railway has planned to divert a few train services.
Hyderabad: Due to a traffic block between Vishnupuram and Kondrapole in Guntur division, the South Central Railway has planned to divert a few train services.
Train no 07222 (Santragachi – Secunderabad) and train no 07221 (Secunderabad – Santragachi) will be diverted via Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, and Vijayawada.
The stoppages that will be skipped include Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, and Guntur, and they will be effective on August 11 and 13.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS