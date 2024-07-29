  • Menu
SCR to divert a few trains

Due to a traffic block between Vishnupuram and Kondrapole in Guntur division, the South Central Railway has planned to divert a few train services.

Hyderabad: Due to a traffic block between Vishnupuram and Kondrapole in Guntur division, the South Central Railway has planned to divert a few train services.

Train no 07222 (Santragachi – Secunderabad) and train no 07221 (Secunderabad – Santragachi) will be diverted via Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, and Vijayawada.

The stoppages that will be skipped include Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalle, and Guntur, and they will be effective on August 11 and 13.

X