Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for educational institutions today
- GTA VI Trailer Drops Early; Game to launch in 2025
- Cabinet to meet on Dec 11, may discuss shift to Visakha
- Restrictions on 2-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads
- Hyderabad: Horned rhino gets eye surgery at Nehru Zoo
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 December, 2023
- SSC examination fee dates revised
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 05 December, 2023
- Steps taken to boost runway capacity at RGIA: Union Min VK Singh
- Vijayawada: D Pharmacy seat allotment concludes
Just In
SCR to run a special train between Secunderabad – Subedarganj
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains between Secunderabad – Subedarganj.From December 14 to...
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains between Secunderabad – Subedarganj.
From December 14 to January 25 train no- 04121(Subedarganj – Secunderabad) will depart from Subedarganj at 3.50 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8 pm on the next day.
From December 16 to January 27 train no- 04122(Secunderabad – Subedarganj) will depart from Secunderabad at 4.30 am and arrive at Subedarganj at 10 am on the next day.
These special trains will stop at Fatehpur, Kanpur Central, Bhimsen, Pokhrayan, Orai, Virangna Lakshmibai, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Jujharpur, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancheriyal, Peddapalli and Kazipet stations in both the directions. These special trains will consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.