SCR to run a special train between Secunderabad – Subedarganj

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run special trains between Secunderabad – Subedarganj.

From December 14 to January 25 train no- 04121(Subedarganj – Secunderabad) will depart from Subedarganj at 3.50 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8 pm on the next day.

From December 16 to January 27 train no- 04122(Secunderabad – Subedarganj) will depart from Secunderabad at 4.30 am and arrive at Subedarganj at 10 am on the next day.

These special trains will stop at Fatehpur, Kanpur Central, Bhimsen, Pokhrayan, Orai, Virangna Lakshmibai, Bina, Bhopal, Itarsi, Jujharpur, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancheriyal, Peddapalli and Kazipet stations in both the directions. These special trains will consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper, and general second-class coaches.