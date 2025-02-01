SCR to run addl spl trains for Maha Kumbh Mela

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers participating in the Maha Kumbh Mela – 2025, South Central Railway (SCR) will be running additional Maha Kumbh Mela special trains between various destinations.

Train no 07077 (Charlapalli–Danapur) will depart from Charlapalli at 11:10 am and arrive at Danapur at 11:55 pm on February 18 and 22. Train no 07078 (Danapur–Charlapalli) will depart from Danapur at 3:15 pm and will arrive at Charlapalli at 11:45 pm on February 20 and 24.

These special trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Jammikunta, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Macheriyal, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Chandrapur, Sevagram, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, and Ara stations in both directions. All these special trains consist of second AC, third AC, third economy AC, sleeper, and general second class coaches.