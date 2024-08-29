SCR to run festive special trains

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath festival seasons, South Central Railway (SCR) will run South Central Railway, festival seasons, special trains, Telangana between various destinations.

Train no 07653 (Kacheguda-Tirupati) will depart from Kacheguda at 10:30 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 10:25 am on the next day. The date of the journey is October 10 to November 14.

Train no 07654 (Tirupati-Kacheguda) will depart from Tirupati at 7:50 pm and arrive at Kachegudat at 9:30 am. The date of the journey is October 11 to November 15.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, and Renigunta stations in both directions.

Train no 07517 (Secunderabad-Nagarsole) will depart from Secunderabad at 5 pm and arrive at Nagarsole at 8 am on the next day. The date of the journey is October 9 to November 6.

Train no 07518 (Nagarsole-Hyderabad) will depart from Nagarsole at 10 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 10:15 am on the next day. The date of the journey is October 10 to November 7. These special trains will stop at Lingampalli, Shankarapalli, Vikarabad, Zahirabad, Bidar, Bhalki, Udgir, Latur Road, Parli, Gangakher, Parbhani, Wanwath Road, Selu, Jalna, Aurangabad, and Rotegaon stations in both directions.