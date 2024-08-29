Live
- How a reluctant Bikash was helped to develop self-confidence
- Is Adivi Sesh’s 'Goodachari 2' Set to Have a Rs 100 Crore Production Budget?
- ECoR loads 100.57 MT freight in 148 days
- Nazriya Nazim To Star in a Gripping Web Series Based on a True Crime
- Amid face-off, DKS enjoys Guv’s company at party
- CM-Kisan scheme to start in Odisha
- Screeching to a halt: Puncture mafia at work?
- SCR to run festive special trains
- Congress legislators may petition Prez against Guv
- SCR to continue experimental stoppages
Just In
SCR to run festive special trains
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath festival seasons, South Central Railway (SCR) will run South Central Railway,...
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath festival seasons, South Central Railway (SCR) will run South Central Railway, festival seasons, special trains, Telangana between various destinations.
Train no 07653 (Kacheguda-Tirupati) will depart from Kacheguda at 10:30 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 10:25 am on the next day. The date of the journey is October 10 to November 14.
Train no 07654 (Tirupati-Kacheguda) will depart from Tirupati at 7:50 pm and arrive at Kachegudat at 9:30 am. The date of the journey is October 11 to November 15.
Enroute, these special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, and Renigunta stations in both directions.
Train no 07517 (Secunderabad-Nagarsole) will depart from Secunderabad at 5 pm and arrive at Nagarsole at 8 am on the next day. The date of the journey is October 9 to November 6.
Train no 07518 (Nagarsole-Hyderabad) will depart from Nagarsole at 10 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 10:15 am on the next day. The date of the journey is October 10 to November 7. These special trains will stop at Lingampalli, Shankarapalli, Vikarabad, Zahirabad, Bidar, Bhalki, Udgir, Latur Road, Parli, Gangakher, Parbhani, Wanwath Road, Selu, Jalna, Aurangabad, and Rotegaon stations in both directions.