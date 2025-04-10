  • Menu
SCR to run special trains

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during the summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Kacheguda and Hisar.

Train no-07717 (Kacheguda – Hisar) will depart at Kacheguda at 4 pm and arrive at Hisar at 2:05 pm, from April 17 to June 26. Train no-07718 (Hisar – Kacheguda) will depart from Hisar at 11:15 pm and arrive at Kacheguda at 10 pm, from April 20 to June 29. These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Medchal, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Udhna, Vadodara, Godhra, Ratlam, Mandsor, Neemach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar, Nasirabad, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Phulera, Ringus, Nawalgarh, Jhunjunu, Chirawa, Loharu and Sadulpur station in both the directions. These special trains will consist of all 3AC coaches.

