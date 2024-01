SCR to run spl train between various destinations

Hyderabad: To clear passenger rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of special trains between various destinations. Accordingly, Secunderabad–Agartala (07030) service will run on March 25; Agartala–Secunderabad (07029) will run on March 29; Secunderabad–Dibrugarh (07046) will run on March 25; Dibrugarh–Secunderabad (07047) will run on March 28; Hyderabad – Gorakhpur (02575) will run on March 29.

Likewise, Gorakhpur–Hyderabad (02576) service will run on March 31; Hyderabad – Jaipur (07115) will run on March 29; Jaipur–Hyderabad (07116) will run on March 31; Hyderabad–Raxaul (07051) will run on March 30; Raxaul–Hyderabad (07052) will run on April 2. Similarly, the Secunderabad–Danapur (07419) service will run on March 30; Danapur–Secunderabad (07420) service will run on April 1; Secunderabad–Raxaul (07007) will run on March 27; Raxaul–Secunderabad (07008) will run on March 29; Kacheguda–Madurai (07191) will run on March 25 and Madurai–Kacheguda (07192) will run on March 29.