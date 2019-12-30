SEC working under pressure from the ruling TRS: MLC Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Sunday alleged that the State Election Commission (SEC) seems working under pressure from the ruling TRS party government.

Addressing media here on Sunday, BJP senior leader and MLC N Ramchander Rao said that the party expected the SEC would conduct the ensuing municipal elections in a free and fair manner.

But, we find the commission way of dealing with election process is disappointing, he stated. Particularly, the party has come to this view after participating in a meeting and raising objections before the commission on the issue of finalisation of reservations ahead of announcing the election schedule, he said.

Ramachander Rao said elections for the Secunderabad Cantonment Board are scheduled to be held in January or February next year. However, they have already announced the reservations.

It is the method practiced allowing the political parties to figure out and select candidates for different wards as per reservations. But, the SEC said that it will announce reservation on January 4 and will start nomination process from January 7.

"It shows a political conspiracy to benefit the ruling party," he alleged. Despite all these odds, the BJP leader said that his party will be contesting in all the 120 municipalities in the State.

For this, the party has already appointed its election incharges for all the municipalities. The party will launch its election campaign from Monday.

The BJP MLC mentioned that the ruling TRS government has failed to take up development in all the civic bodies in the State.

"Currently, all the development works that are underway in the municipalities across the State have been launched with the central funds." This, the party will highlight during the election campaign and seek the support of the people as development is possible only with the BJP.

He further said that the TRS claim of brining new municipal act will help development is a hollow claim. He said that the new act will give power to the ruling party to pressurise the municipal officials and elected representatives, to follow its diktats. Failing, they will have to face troubles, he pointed out.

He appealed to people support to people and demanded the Commission to ensure that the ruling party will not

misuse government machinery and administration.