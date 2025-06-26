Sec’bad braces for Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra tomorrow

Live
Hyderabad: Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust would be holding this year’s Shree Jagannath Yatra on Friday.
Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust Founder Family Trustee Purshottam Malani said that their trust has been organising the Rath Yatra for the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra every year, coinciding with the Rath Yatra at Jagannath Puri. The trust has been conducting this Rath Yatra regularly from the last 130 years from the Jagannath Temple at General Bazaar, Secunderabad.
Purshottam Malani, said, “It is with great joy that we announce the annual chariot festival of Lord Jagannath. We expect that devotees from Secunderabad and Hyderabad will seek the blessings of the Lord in large numbers”.
The founder trustee further requested all to note the below timings and plan Darshan accordingly. The temple gates will be opened for Darshan from 6.15 AM on June 27 and will be closed by 1 PM. Thereafter, the Rath Yatra procession is scheduled to start from the temple at 4 PM and after passing through General Bazar, it is scheduled to be at MG Road from 6.30 PM – 11 PM, after which it will pass through Hill Street, Ranigunj and will reach back to the temple at around 4 AM the following morning.