Second phase of LAWCET 2025 admissions concludes with 99% seat allotment

Hyderabad: The Office of the Convener, TG CETs (Other) Admissions–2025, has announced the completion of the second phase of seat allotments for LL.B 3-Year and LL.B 5-Year courses across Telangana. Out of 3664 available convener quota seats, 3644 have been successfully allotted, marking a near-total fill rate in this phase. Prof. J. Panduranga Reddy, Convener, said on Monday, a total of 10,886 candidates exercised web options during Phase 2. The allotment includes 2593 seats for LL.B. 3-Year and 1051 seats for LL.B. 5-Year programs.

Students who have secured seats are instructed to pay the tuition fee online and report to their respective colleges between September 23 and September 27, 2025, with original certificates, the Tuition Fee Receipt, and the Joining Report for physical verification. Following successful verification, the Provisional Allotment Order will be issued at the college level, he added. This phase follows an earlier round where 6218 seats were allotted out of 7540 available, with 14,201 candidates participating.