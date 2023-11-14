Secunderabad Congress candidate inaugurates party office in Sitaphalmandi and campaigns

Live
Congress party candidate Adam Santosh Kumar inaugurated the Congress party office in Sitaphalmandi and undertook padayatra in Joshi Compound, Ram Temple
Congress party candidate Adam Santosh Kumar inaugurated the Congress party office in Sitaphalmandi and undertook padayatra in Joshi Compound, Ram Temple, Medi Bavi, and Booth Bungalow in Sitaphalmandi Division. Speaking on this occasion, he mentioned that people are supporting the padayatra undertaken by him. He said that the development of Secunderabad Constituency was left and alleged that the government welfare schemes including Dalit Bandhu have not reached the real beneficiaries.
He said the Secunderabad Constituency people are his family members and assured them that he would be available to the people at any time. He said that he would make Secunderabad, which is in a whirlwind of problems, into a problem-free Secunderabad. He promised to solve the problems through his voice in the Assembly.
Secunderabad Congress Party candidate Adam Santosh Kumar asked people to give him a huge majority and send him to the assembly.