Secunderabad: South Central Railway review meet on safety, freight

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway officials conducted a review meeting on safety and freight loading in the zone on Wednesday.

Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, emphasised on observance of safety norms at newly constructed bridges, limited height subways and advised the staff to frequently conduct field inspections and to ensure regular monitoring of track parameters so that timely action can be taken if required.

The GM reviewed the status of safety drives conducted in the zone for smooth running of trains and safety of workmen. He emphasised that during safety drives officers, supervisors as well as construction staff should be sensitised on all aspects of safety. He reviewed the safety action plans prepared and reiterated strict adherence to the guidelines.

Mallya had a detailed review on freight loading performance. He complimented officials for 50 per cent growth in July.

He advised the business developmental units (BDUs) of all divisions to focus on adding more commodities to the freight traffic to further improve the zone's performance, said senior SCR officer.