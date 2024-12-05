Secunderabad Temple Programs to Continue Amid Controversy

*Secunderabad* – The popular Saturday programs at the Tad Bund temple will proceed as scheduled, reaffirmed Endowment Regional Joint Commissioner Ramakrishna. He urged devotees not to heed the misinformation being circulated by certain groups, emphasizing the government’s commitment to respecting the long-standing traditions of the temple.

Cantonment MLA Shri Ganesh also weighed in, assuring that he would oversee the Saturday pujas at the Hanuman temple without any interruptions. He cautioned that some political factions should cease their attempts to politicize temple activities, warning that the government would take stringent measures against those who do so.





The controversy arose following objections raised by the Pushpagiri Peethadhipathi regarding the Bhajan Satsang programs conducted every Saturday from 9 PM to 1 AM. Ganesh noted that misunderstandings surrounding this issue had misled devotees during an opinion poll, and he reiterated that the government would honor the sentiments of the community.

In closing, officials highlighted their commitment to ensuring that the temple’s Kainkaryas (service activities) continue unabated, while vowing to address the spreading of false narratives on social media with appropriate legal actions.