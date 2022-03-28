Security beefed up for Yadadri event

Yadadri: Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat on Sunday visited Yadadri temple and reviewed the security arrangements in view of the inauguration ceremony of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on Monday. The CP thoroughly inspected the temple premises and instructed officials to ensure foolproof measures for the smooth conduct of the ceremony. It may be recalled that CM KCR will be inaugurating the temple on Monday.

Later, speaking to the media, Mahesh Bhagwat said adequate forces were deployed and the security would be monitored with the help of CCTVs. A dedicated team of SPF would be stationed at the temple to protect it. All devotees would be checked thoroughly to avoid any untoward incidents.

The CP also informed that proper bandobust arrangements were already in place at the temple and SHE Teams would join the teams to help women devotees.He called upon the devotees to strictly follow the security protocols set up by the police. DCP K Narayana Reddy and IT Cell Inspector Sridhar Reddy accompanied the CP during the inspection.