Seed balls hurled across Palamuru University

Mahabubnagar: As part of Udyoga Haritha Haram programme, the district officials of all government departments gathered at Palamuru University and spilled the seed balls on Saturday.

District Collector S Venkat Rao, along with the district staff from various departments took part in the spilling of seed balls and urged the public and all the government department employees to plant one sapling each and extend their helping hand in enhancing the greening of the environment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that as the rainy season is at its peak and the district receiving good rains, directions have been given to all the government department officials to take part in the Udyoga Haritha Haram programme and complete the plantation programme targets in the next 10-15 days.

Panchayat Raj, Additional Collector Tejas Nandlal also took part in the seed ball spilling programme, where in the employees of various departments threw the seed balls along the barren hilly areas in the Palamuru University. Not only spilling with hand, the officials also launched the drone spilling of seed balls on the occasion and bombed the seed balls all over the university premises.

"Apart from spilling the seed balls, as part of the comprehensive Haritha Haram programme in the district, we have also taken up plantation along all the roads and highways in the district. We have also taken up block plantation, Palle Prakruti Vanams and other plantation programmes in the district," informed the additional collector.

Palamuru University Vice Chancellor Laxmi Kanth Rathod said that they have set a target of making the Palamuru University a green university in the State. The teaching and non-teaching staffs are also equally being made part of this programme," informed the Vice Chancellor.

District Revenue Officer Swarnalatha, MEPMA Project Director Shankara chari, District Rural Development Officer Yadaiah, ZP CEO Jyothi and other district officials from various department were also present.