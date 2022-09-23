Send home TRS, end family rule

Hyderabad: "Corruption, non-implementation of Central schemes has become the hallmark of the TRS government. It is time now to send it home and put an end to the family rule," asserted Union Minister of State for Rural Development Niranjan Jyoti.

Addressing a public meeting marking the completion of fourth phase of Praja Sangram Yatra of Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Niranjan Jyoti said, "We call persons who failed to fulfil promises as 'baiman Aadmi...' 'dhokhebaj Aadmi'.

She claimed that the Centre had given Rs 190.98 crore for housing in the state, but KCR did not provide housing to the poor nor did he return the Centre's money. "Modiji gave ration to 80 crore but the state government had stopped ration to the poor in April and May," she added.

Niranjan Jyoti alleged that though the Centre was giving Rs 6,000 to the farmers, the state government was not uploading the data. She targeted the government for celebrating September 17 as Integration Day alleging that this was to appease a section of the people. She said, "Beta, beti, bhatija, bhanja sab kha gaye. The state government did not transfer the money sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission to the Sarpanches."

The Union Minister targeted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleging that he was working to break the country. "People call BJP communal, but there are people like Owaisi, who try to break the brotherhood in the country," she said. The Union Minister also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling his Yatra 'Bharat Chhodo Yatra'. She said that Rahul Gandhi was planning to leave the country and trying to shift to his grandmother's town.