Seniors versus juniors playing out at Surypet Medical College

Suryapet: The incident of ragging of a first year MBBS student at the Government Medical College in Suryapet is only a manifestation of the quarrel between seniors and juniors in the college hostels going on for several months. The medical students who are supposed to continue their studies in a peaceful environment are involved in clashes in hostel associated with the college.

It is learnt that seniors ragged and attacked a medical student from Bihar who was studying in the first year and staying in a medical college hostel. It is learned that the hostel authorities intervened in the matter and compromised two groups. Lack of Supervision

Suryapet Medical College was started three years ago. Presently, second year classes are going on, whereas the admission process is due for the third year batch.

However, about 300 students of two batches are studying in the college. As the pucca building for the medical college is under construction, Reddy Hostel located at Mamillagadda in the town was turned as Boy's Hostel and SV Degree College next to the Polytechnic College for girls have been allotted. The boys' hostel accommodates 60 students for the first year and 55 students for the second year. However, anti-ragging committees need to be set up in advance to prevent incidents such ragging, which usually occur when the medical college opens. The anti-ragging committees were set up in the first year. The committee consists of the college principal, vice-principal, warden and several Associate Professors and Assistant Professors. Affidavits of promise of following the rules of anti-ragging were also taken from the students during the starting of college classes.

But there was a lack of supervision by members of anti-ragging committees regarding students' behavior in the college hostels. Students drinking alcohol in hostel The boys' hostel of the medical college was arranged in a private building and has given lot of freedom to the boarders with poor supervision. Apart from this, it is reported that many students are drinking alcohol in the hostel. The perpetrators of ragging should be punished: Student unions

A dharna was held in front of the medical college under the auspices of several student unions demanding severe punishment for the seniors who were found guilty of ragging a junior medico in the medical college hostel.

Speaking on this occasion, several leaders stated that it was unfair to rag juniors by seniors even after knowing that ragging was banned in college. Student unions leaders demanded authorities of medical college to take action on perpetrators to prevent such incidents in future. Student leaders Kiran Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Lingaiah Yadav and others participated in the protest.