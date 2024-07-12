  • Menu
Session on data analysis held for RTC officials

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation conducted an orientation programme on data analysis for RTC officials on Thursday.

Hyderabad : The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation conducted an orientation programme on data analysis for RTC officials on Thursday. Data science and machine-learning expert Sarath Katipalli stressed the topic of ‘Using Data Science and Machine Learning in Public Transport Systems’ at a programme. It is a great thing that RTC moves an average of 55 lakh people every day to their destinations in their buses. According to its travel data, better transport services can be provided in real time.

Sarath explained how the organisation can be taken to a higher level with the four million concepts of message, messenger, mechanics, and machinery. He exemplified, with his experience, how to provide satisfactory services to passengers while embracing changes in technology.

Sarath said that the public transport system can be strengthened by using data science. “Data analysis will act as a divine medicine to enhance the operational efficiency of RTC and provide better and more quality transport services as per people’s preferences”, he added. RTC MD VC Sajjanar said, “It is working to reach more people by using data science. Data science is working like lifeblood for corporate organisations. It is against this background that we are using data analysis to provide fast services in urban and rural areas according to people’s needs.”

X