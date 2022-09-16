Several takes part in Integration Day rallies in erstwhile Warangal

Warangal: Several people including employees and students on Friday with zeal took part in the Integration Day rallies held at several places in erstwhile Warangal as a part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Telangana Integration with India here.

Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar flagged off a huge bike rally by the Hanumakonda division police and others at Hayagrivachary grounds in Balasamudram in Hanumakonda. The rally ended at University Arts and Science College grounds where a public meeting was held.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy too took part in a big procession and meeting at the Palakurthy mandal headquarter. Roads and Buildings Development Corporation chairman Mettu Srinivas too attended the procession with the Minister.

Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh has participated in a five-km rally from Wardhannapet bus station to a meeting venue in Wardhannapet. Nearly 15,000 people have participated in the rally and meeting. At Kakatiya University, Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh along with the teaching, non-teaching staff and students has participated in the Integration rally.