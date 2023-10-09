Several trains to be flagged off today to improve connectivity in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Centre has taken another step to improve rail connectivity for convenience of passengers of Telugu states. Railway projects worth several thousands of crore are in various stages of implementation. The Ministry of Railways is leaving no stone unturned towards fast-tracking capital expenditure projects such as new railway lines, doubling, tripling and electrification in Telangana and AP.

The ministry approved extension of four more trains at the request of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. He will flag off train from Kazipet to Hadapsar (Pune) from Secunderabad and virtually flag off the Kurnool-Jaipur, Bodhan-Karimnagar, Raichur-Nanded trains.

Reddy said that the railways decided to extend destinations of various trains passing through Telangana to make secvices more accessible to passengers by expanding trains running through the respective regions. These train services will provide additional travel to people of Telangana and will have direct train facilities to farthest destinations.

People of Kazipet will have direct and convenient night travel facilities to go to Pune. People of Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal and Kurnool city will have direct and convenient travel towards Jaipur. Similarly, people around Sedam, Chittapur, Yadgir and Raichur (Karnataka) will now be able to travel to Nanded with the extended train service. People of Bodhan will now be provided with direct train to Karimnagar and back.

The Karimnagar - Nizamabad - Bodhan passenger special will be run during day and will consist of second general class coaches. The remaining train services which are being operated to farther destinations will cater to needs of all segments of people like reserved and unreserved segments. They consist of AC classes, sleeper classes and second general class. This avoids hardship of changing train at nearest junction for rail users. They can directly travel to their desired destinations.