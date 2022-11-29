Shabbir slams TRS govt for delay in Old City metro rail

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC political affairs committee convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir accused the TRS government of deliberately neglecting the Old City region by depriving it of metro rail connectivity.

"We welcome the State government's proposal for the establishment of a 31-km long Airport Express Corridor, although we suspect its completion as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao only believes in laying foundation stones and not actual completion of projects. KCR government holds a record for the highest number of incomplete projects. However, before laying the foundation stone for this project, the Chief Minister must clarify why the metro rail works in the old city of Hyderabad have not started?", he asked.

Shabbir Ali, on Monday, said that the previous Congress government introduced the metro rail in Hyderabad. "I was part of the foundation stone laying ceremony for HMRL in October 2005. The project would've been completed on time, but the KCR government delayed it by raising unnecessary objections on the route. Originally, it was proposed to connect the Old City with the metro rail from Jubilee Bus Station in Secunderabad to Falaknuma. As TRS and MIM never wanted the old city to develop, they ensured that the proposal remained on paper," he alleged. He said there were reports of the State government allocating Rs 500 crore to the HMRL to take up works on the long-pending 5.5 km stretch connecting MGBS-Imlibun to Falaknuma on Corridor-II in the financial year 2022-23. However, nothing has been done so far to get the project off the ground.

"TRS government could not bring metro rail on a small stretch of 5.5 km in the Old City for Rs 500 crore. But now it is promising to establish a 31-km Airport Express Corridor in the Hitech City for Rs 6,250 crore. This clearly shows the discriminatory approach of TRS government towards the old city and its people," he said.

He demanded the Chief Minister to apologise to the people of Old City for the delay in metro rail connectivity and give a deadline for the completion of the 5.5 km stretch connecting MGBS-Imlibun to Falaknuma. "Further, the connectivity should be extended from Falaknuma to Shamshabad Airport," he demanded. Shabbir Ali alleged that the TRS government in connivance with the MIM has been neglecting the old city. "Not a single institution that serves the people of old city was provided funds or staff. No funds or projects have been allocated to Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority after TRS came to power in 2014.