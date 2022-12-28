Shelve Dharani portal, waive farm loans: BJP

Warangal: Demanding crop loan waiver and shelving of Dharani Portal, an Integrated Land Records Management System Government of Telangana, the BJP cadres along with Kisan Morcha leaders staged a protest near Kaloji Statue in Hanumakonda on Tuesday.

Speaking at the protest, BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma criticised the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not ignoring the issues faced by the farmers.

"The State government had diverted the Central funds meant for purchasing paddy from the farmers. Even though the farmers are ending their lives unable to extricate themselves from debts, KCR has blithe concern towards them. On the other hand, the Narendra Modi Government is doing its best to protect the interests of the farmers," Padma said.

Further she criticised KCR for introducing the faulty Dharani Portal which has become an eyesore for the farmers. She demanded the State government to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, aimed at providing financial support to farmers suffering crop loss/damage arising out of unforeseen events. "KCR is more interested in protecting his son KTR and daughter Kavitha who were allegedly involved in drugs and liquor scams respectively," Padma alleged. She also alleged that KCR's target was to amass wealth and splurge them in elections for power.

"Health Minister T Harish Rao says that the government was unable to fetch loans to pay salaries to government employees. It's a shame on the BRS Government's part," Padma said. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar should talk about the establishment of a periodic overhauling (POH) unit in Kazipet only after completing land acquisition, she said. Further, she alleged that Vinay Bhaskar denied employment to the locals by not cooperating for the establishment of POH. The BJP will continue its fight against the BRS until it resolves the issues faced by the farmers, she added.

Former MLAs Marthineni Dharma Rao, Moluguri Bikshapathi, party Hanumakonda incharge Muralidhar Goud, A Rakesh Reddy, Gurumurthy Siva Kumar, G Satyanarayana Rao, Desini Sadanandam Goud, RP Jayanti Lal, Kondi Jithender Reddy and scores of farmers were among others present.