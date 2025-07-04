SHGs generate Rs 1 cr p.m. via RTC bus rentals: Seethakka

Hyderabad: Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka has announced that Women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have collectively earned Rs 1 crore through the rental of RTC buses. During a recent review meeting at the Secretariat, the Minister confirmed that 150 buses have so far been handed over to the RTC by women’s groups on a rental basis. The RTC is reportedly paying Rs 70,000 per month for each bus, with the total amounting to Rs 1 crore now being received by these women’s groups.

As per the contractual agreement, the RTC disbursed the first month’s payment to the women’s groups on Thursday. The Minister also highlighted plans to strengthen Anganwadi centres, stating that cooperation from women’s self-help groups and voluntary organisations would be sought to enhance nutrition among children. The meeting specifically focused upon reinforcing Anganwadi centres, advancing the nutrition mission, addressing job vacancies, processing compassionate appointments, encouraging SHG and voluntary organisation participation in Anganwadi services, and developing awareness programmes for improving child nutrition. Minister Seethakka further instructed officials to immediately relocate dilapidated Anganwadi centres to nearby government offices.

She directed them to identify suitable sites for the construction of new Anganwadi buildings, working in close coordination with District Collectors. To combat malnutrition among Anganwadi children, the Minister issued instructions for the preparation of specific activities and mandated the implementation of a progress report system to monitor improvements in children’s nutritional status. To eliminate childhood malnutrition, special 100-day campaign programmes are to be organised to raise parental awareness regarding the food provided to their children.