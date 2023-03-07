SHGs to get fund of Rs 750 crore: Errabelli

Warangal: The Self-help groups (SHGs) across the State to get interest free loans worth Rs 750 crore on the occasion of International Women's Day on Wednesday, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said.

Speaking to media persons at Thorrur in Mahbubabad district, Errabelli said that MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao who takes part in the Women's Day celebrations will distribute cheques to SHGs, besides extending funds to women under the Abhaya Hastham, a co-contributory pension scheme for the women, above the age group of 18, belonging to the Self Help Groups.

He said that KTR will also distribute sewing machines and certificates to 500 women who completed training in tailoring. It may be mentioned here that as many as 3,000 women are being trained in tailoring in Palakurthi constituency. The programme is jointly funded (Rs 5 crore) by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Stree Nidhi, Errabelli said.

He said that the target is to train 10,000 women as they can command jobs in the upcoming Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Sangem mandal in Warangal district, and Mini Textile Park at Kodakandla in Jangaon district. This apart, all the orders relating to the government will be given to these trained women, he said.

Errabelli said that KTR will inaugurate the integrated market built at a cost of Rs 4 crore and Yathiraja Rao Park constructed with an outlay of Rs 2.13 crore. KTR will lay foundation stone for the Rs 5 crore indoor stadium and construction of road divider with an estimated cost of Rs 3.75 crore.

This apart, KTR will address nearly 20,000 women who congregate in Thorrur on the occasion of Women's Day celebrations, he said. Later, Errabelli inspected the helipad and public meeting site.

In another development, the Minister along with district Collector Ch Shivalingaiah took part in the celestial wedding celebrations of Vana Kondaiah Laxmi Narasimha Swamy at Kadavendi. Errabelli presented silk robes and talambralu to the presiding deity.