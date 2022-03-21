Shivaji statue row: BJP's Bodhan bandh peaceful

Bodhan: The situation in Bodhan town of Nizamabad district remained peaceful on Monday a day after members of two groups indulged in protests and stone pelting over installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, police said. The Bandh call given by BJP also passed off peacefully.

Four cases were registered and a total of 12 people who were involved in stone pelting were arrested so far, they said. According to police, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji was placed at a junction in Bodhan town by one group on Saturday which was objected to by members of another group resulting in protests by both the groups on Sunday after which the protesters hurled stones at each other.

Police resorted to a lathicharge and lobbed teargas shells to disperse the two groups and brought the situation under control, though one police constable was injured during the stone pelting.

The situation in Bodhan town is peaceful and under control, according to senior police officials. Patrolling has been intensified and pickets have been set up.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which was promulgated on Sunday continued in the town on Monday and depending on the situation a decision on lifting or extending prohibitory orders will be taken, the official said.