Shivakumar Selected for National-Level Competitions
Nagar kurnool: Government Science Degree College in Nagarkurnool district has earned recognition as one of its students, R. Shivakumar from Lingasanipally village of Bijinepally mandal, has been selected for the upcoming NSS Pre-Republic Day selections to be held in Gujarat. Shivakumar is currently pursuing his second year in the BZC course at the college.
On this occasion, College Principal Madan Mohan, NSS Coordinator Umadevi, and faculty members Anjaih, Vanitha, Kodandaramulu, Ramakrishna, Dasharatham, and Ramya felicitated Shivakumar and conveyed their best wishes.
The Principal and faculty expressed happiness, stating that Shivakumar’s achievement in reaching the national stage from the district level will serve as an inspiration to other students.