Shortage of teachers, books, amenities at govt Intermediate colleges

Karimnagar : With the commencement of Intermediate colleges, district administration is all set to undertake measures to ensure increased enrollments and better performance of students. According to the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO), G Jagan Mohan Reddy, special classes will be organised for students who are lagging behind in education at government junior colleges of the district.

The teachers along with the students, who received the highest marks in the recently declared results, will be visiting homes of the students who had passed SSC recently, in order to increase enrollments and motivate them towards joining the new Academic year.

In an exclusive interview with The Hans India, the DIEO shines light on the steps being taken to provide facilities and better education in the wake of the re-opening of junior colleges.

Excerpts from the interview



Q: What measures are being taken to strengthen the government junior colleges in the district?

A:We are conducting door-to-door campaign to increase admissions this year. We are explaining the details, facilities, quality teaching etc. of the students who have achieved the best results. We are campaigning with pamphlets and banners.

Q: The posts of teachers and principals are still vacant in the district. What can be done in that case?

A:The principal post is vacant at Gangadhara College, but there is no shortage of teachers. We have appointed 38 additional teachers based on the number of students in the colleges where the posts of teachers are vacant. We will continue them this year as well. We also have 75 % guest lecturers; the rest of the faculty is already participating in the campaign for admissions and even teaching will be taken.



Q: The Hans India observes that the rooms of the Government Science Junior College in Karimnagar and the building of the Choppadandi College are in dilapidated condition. Colleges need 1,020 dual desks and many do not even have enough toilets for students. Existing ones have become worse due to lack maintenance. How do you plan to solve this?

A:The Principal Secretary of Intermediate Education Burra Venkatesham has sanctioned Rs 15 lakhs to each college for minor repairs for 11 government junior colleges. Choppadandi, Gangadhara colleges have been sanctioned with dual desks and toilets in some colleges. This has not been completed due to unavoidable reasons. We will take war footing measures to solve the shortage of classrooms and furniture.



Q. Even though the colleges are starting, the textbooks have not arrived yet.

A.This time it was late. We have already sent the details of the books required by the students of the district to the higher authorities. Meanwhile, we are distributing books left over from last year. We are trying to get new textbooks soon.

Q. How do you plan to overcome the problem of low results seen in government colleges?

A:This time we will check the progress of the students from time-to-time. We will conduct slip tests with special focus on backward students.