Should have set up 32 YouTube channels instead of 32 medical colleges: KTR

Hyderabad: Is BRS regretting having set up 32 medical colleges in the state and feels that it had not helped them in getting enough votes to hit a hat trick in the recently held Assembly elections?

It appears so as BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that instead of setting up 32 medical colleges in the state the party chief K Chandrashekar Rao should have set up 32 YouTube channels to counter the propaganda.

The BRS leader took to X to make this comment on the election results declared on December 3.

Rama Rao said, “Lots of interesting feedback and observations I have been getting post election results.

The best one thus far; instead of setting up 32 government medical colleges, KCR garu should have setup 32 YouTube channels to counter the fake propaganda. Agree with this observation to an extent.”

The party had to face a setback in the recent Assembly elections as it managed to win just 39 seats thereby sitting in the opposition and Congress party coming into power in Telangana with 64 seats.

The BRS leaders said that the party's working president was pointing towards some social media channels which he feels had damaged the chances of BRS by spreading fake messages. Some people with their political affiliations targeted the BRS on their social media, said a senior BRS leader.