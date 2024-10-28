Show cause notices to 9 govt employees for securing double bedroom houses

Mahabubnagar: Following the intervention of the Lokayukta a major investigation has been launched into irregularities concerning double bedroom housing allocations in Mahabubnagar district, resulting in show cause notices being issued to nine government employees by the District Collector’s office.

According to sources, the probe revealed that in Survey Number 25, nine government employees previously obtained double bedroom houses, allegedly under questionable circumstances.

After the issue came to light, the District Collector is reported to be particularly serious about cases where double bedroom homes were allotted in the names of government employees’ daughters, raising concerns over potential misuse of housing schemes intended for economically weaker sections.

One case under scrutiny includes a high-ranking official from Bhootpur Mandal, who allegedly secured a double bedroom house under his daughter’s name.

Another notable instance involves a government employee who reportedly acquired 200 square yards under the journalist quota for himself and an additional 150 square yards for his daughter under the BIPIAL double bedroom housing scheme.

The Lokayukta court has intensified its review, and official sources indicate that more facts may surface as the investigation progresses further.