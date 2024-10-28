Live
- No violation of law when people in judiciary, politics meet: Kohli on PM's visit to CJI's house
- Teenager dies in bus-truck collision in MP's Chhatarpur
- Australia rest Test regulars for Pakistan series, no captain named yet
- PM Modi to launch multiple health projects worth Rs 12,850 cr on Tuesday
- Centre critically examining Ola Electric’s claims over solving consumer complaints
- Connection between Sleep and Mental Health: Tips to Improve Sleep and ease Anxiety
- Heavy Police Deployment at Telangana Secretariat as TGS Protest Demands 'One Police-One State' Policy
- Diwali 2024: Facts and cultural significance of the festival of lights
- Woman Dies, Over 20 Fall Ill After Eating Contaminated Momos in Hyderabad
- Pakistan cricket team’s white-ball coach Gary Kirsten steps down from role in just six months
Just In
Show cause notices to 9 govt employees for securing double bedroom houses
According to sources, the probe revealed that in Survey Number 25, 9 government employees previously obtained double bedroom houses, allegedly under questionable circumstances
Mahabubnagar: Following the intervention of the Lokayukta a major investigation has been launched into irregularities concerning double bedroom housing allocations in Mahabubnagar district, resulting in show cause notices being issued to nine government employees by the District Collector’s office.
According to sources, the probe revealed that in Survey Number 25, nine government employees previously obtained double bedroom houses, allegedly under questionable circumstances.
After the issue came to light, the District Collector is reported to be particularly serious about cases where double bedroom homes were allotted in the names of government employees’ daughters, raising concerns over potential misuse of housing schemes intended for economically weaker sections.
One case under scrutiny includes a high-ranking official from Bhootpur Mandal, who allegedly secured a double bedroom house under his daughter’s name.
Another notable instance involves a government employee who reportedly acquired 200 square yards under the journalist quota for himself and an additional 150 square yards for his daughter under the BIPIAL double bedroom housing scheme.
The Lokayukta court has intensified its review, and official sources indicate that more facts may surface as the investigation progresses further.