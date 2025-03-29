Shravan Rao Appears before SIT Inquiry in Phone Tapping Case

Shravan Rao, identified as A6 in the ongoing phone tapping case, appeared before the Jubilee Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for an inquiry conducted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Following the issuance of notices from the police, Rao complied and attended the inquiry on [date].

Prior to this inquiry, Shravan Rao had filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking legal protection in connection with the case. The High Court granted an order preventing any immediate police action against him. However, the Supreme Court directed him to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

As part of the inquiry process, the SIT team had delivered notices to Rao's residence on the 26th of this month, compelling his appearance.

The phone tapping allegations arose after Revanth Reddy, the former President of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had engaged in phone tapping during its tenure in power. Following their electoral victory, Reddy's government also reportedly initiated orders for phone tapping.