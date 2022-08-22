Shubhodayam: A feast for the ears greets hyderabad residents

Hyderabad: Music echoed on Sunday morning as the people of Hyderabad witnessed one of the greatest music concerts as over 150 musicians of the city came together to perform with 75 live Hindustani and Carnatic classical instruments in 75 different parks of the city.

Following the State government's 15-day 'Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu' to celebrate the 75 years of Independence, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) organised 'Shubhodayam' music concerts and morning ragas from morning 7 am to 8 am in the city.

The programme was curated by Tatvaa Arts under the guidance and support of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu Committee and planning of IAS, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD Arvind Kumar. The motive behind organising morning concerts in the parks was to take traditional classical music to the common man and get all the classical musicians on one platform. This programme would be organised once in a month as musical therapy in different parts of the city.

Ministers, MLAs, Corporators, GHMC Zonal Commissioners and many other dignitaries participated in the event at various locations.

According to GHMC, all the artists were happy to perform morning ragas in such a pleasant natural environment to celebrate the 75 years of Independence and pay their respects to the motherland.

Renowned classical musicians of Hyderabad with traditional instruments like sarangi, sitar, shehnai, flute, violin and veena performed in the programme along with their students of all age groups

As many as 14 different types of instruments were played including violin in 20 parks, veena in eight, sitara in 12 parks, shehnai in two parks, santur in three parks, Nada swaram in four parks, flute in 18 parks and other instruments.

To specify Violin recital by a talented budding artist Nayna Nimmagadda, a 10-year-old student of 6th standard from Delhi Public School, Nacharam to B S Narayanan, a renowned Violin artist participated in the celebrations.