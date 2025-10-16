Shunned by BRS, Kavitha not to use KCR’s pic on ‘Janam Yatra’ poster

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday said that since she had parted ways from the BRS party and her father Chandrashekar Rao after her suspension, she was not using the photograph of KCR on her posters.

Kavitha said she felt it was not correct to use her father’s pictures on the posters and had therefore decided not to use them, emphasising that this was not an act of disrespect to KCR. Instead, posters for her movement will feature the photograph of Telangana ideologue Professor K Jayashankar. The Jagruthi leader made these comments while releasing the details of the ‘Janam Bata Yatra’ to be taken up by her from October 25 to February 13.

The 'Janam Bata' Yatra will start from Nizamabad district on October 25. She plans to hold discussions with all communities for two days in each district for four days a week for about four months.

Stating that she was deeply concerned about Telangana, Kavitha reiterated her focus on achieving ‘Social Telangana.’ She clarified that this concept does not mean only BCs, SCs, and STs, but also the poor, women, and youth in OC (Other Castes) categories. She expressed grief that there were conspiracies to send her out of the party.

Kavitha alleged that the Congress and BJP had completely failed in Telangana. She criticised the Congress for sitting and cursing opposition parties after being given power, and alleged that the BJP, despite securing eight MPs, was not doing enough justice for Telangana. She said the BJP leaders were talking in a way that threatens the people instead of working with the Governor and the President to implement BC reservations.

Working President L Roop Singh, General Secretary Naveen Acharya, various unit and district presidents, and key leaders participated in the program.