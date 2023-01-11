Siddipet: 5 die, 1 injured after car falls into canal

Siddipet: Five died and one person was injured when a car they were travelling hit the culvert and fell into a canal near Munigadapa village of Jagadevpur mandal in Siddipet district on Tuesday afternoon.

The dead have been identified as Sammaiah, Sravanthi, Lokesh, Rajamani and Bhavyasri. Venkatesh, who was seriously injured, was shifted to the Gajwel government hospital. His situation continues to be critical, according to police.

The accident, according to the police, took place when they were returning to Bibinagar of Yadadri Bhongiri district after visiting Vemulavada temple. The car had reportedly gone out of control, hit the culvert and fell into the adjacent canal near Mallanna temple in Munigadapa village.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health T Harish Rao directed the district officials to shift the injured undergoing treatment to Hyderabad for better treatment.