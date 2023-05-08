Siddipet: Two mantris rip into Opposition, say it is blind to State development

Siddipet/Hyderabad : Ministers T Harish Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav here on Sunday hit out at the Opposition parties, saying they were unable to see the development achieved by the State. Although the Centre, headed by the BJP, was bestowing awards to Telangana its ministers were resorting to abuses when visiting the State, they charged, while accusing the Union government of copying State schemes and implemented them after changing their nomenclature. “It is for the Central leaders to state that there Telangana was a model in development and welfare.

The ministers were speaking after laying the foundation for the PV Narasimha Rao Veterinary University building, in the presence ofMP K Prabhakar Reddy, MLC Farooq Hussain, ZP chairperson Roja Sharma and collector Prashant Jeevan Patil.

Harish Rao stated that Telangana has emerged as a model in development of fisheries. Even animals were getting the benefit ofhealth services being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, citing the example of 1962ambulance services, like in the case of 108 for needy people. This was a credit to the government. He accused the Centre of copying the 1962 scheme and taking it up across the country, along with the Mission Bhageeratha and Rythu Bandhu. Rao flayed theBJP policies, saying while the Centre was giving awards to the State, its ministers were visiting Telangana and resorting to criticism.

Referring to the Congress party, Rao pointed out that it did not permit building of PV Ghat. “In contrast it goes to the credit of KCR for naming the veterinary university after the ex-PM”. He recalled establishing universities named after Kaloji Narayan Rao and Konda Lakshman Bapuji. “The previous governments have neglected these eminent leaders”. Srinivas Yadav observed that the green telangana was the result of the prolonged agitation demanding water, funds and jobs.

He wanted people to note that the rural economy had improved. “Did we visualise the progress achieved by the Golla Kurma andfishermen’s communities. With committed leadership it is possible to achieve anything”, he pointed out citing the building ofreservoirs. In the past 1.37 lakh jobs were given; notificiations were recently issued for 97,000 more jobs.

The minister asserted that 24-hour uninterrupted power was being provided in the State. In PM’s home State of Gujaratthere was no power for 24 hours. He alleged that the previous rulers had neglected the Golla Kurmas, farmers and women in allotment ofhouse-sites. Yadav said one lakh more fishermen would be given membership of societies. The second phase of sheep distribution would be taken up by the month-end. Earlier, Rao’s camp office turned a centre of devotion since the morning. Devotees in Hanuman deeksha performed bhajans andabhishekam to the deity. The minister, MP and local people’s representatives were present, along with a large number of Hanumandevotees. He joined the Hanuman deeksha in the afternoon.