Sikhs in State set to celebrate Prakash Utsav from Nov 4 to 8

Hyderabad: The most important and major festival of Sikh community 'Prakash Utsav' (birthday celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji), the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh Religion will be celebrated on a grand scale from November 4 to November 8 across the State.

According to the Prabhandak Committees, to mark the 553rd birth celebrations of Guru Nanak Devji, Prabhandak Committees of Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha (GSGSS), Guru Nanak Marg Afzalgunj and Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad (GSS) have joined hands to make the celebrations a grand success.

Prabhandak Committee, Presidents, S Baldev Singh Bagga (GSS), S Kuldip Singh Bagga (GSGSS) said, "A 'Nagar Keertans' (holy procession) will be taken out by Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad at 4 pm on November 4 and another procession will be taken out from Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Marg in Afzalgunj at 4 pm on November 5."

On Friday, Nagar Keertans will proceed via Manohar talkies-Clock Tower-BATA-Patny Circle-Kingsway-Monda Market-Alpha Hotel and reach Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad in the evening. On Saturday, Nagar Keertans will pass through Afzalgunj-Siddiamber Bazar-Jambagh-Putli Bowli-Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda and reach Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj.

"Thousands of devotees from across the state will take part in the procession. Guru Granth Sahebji (the Revered Holy Scripture of the Sikhs) will be carried on a beautifully decorated vehicle along with 'Nishaan Sahebans' (religious flags) along the procession," said the Committee.

'Prakash Utsav celebrations' falls on November 8, a grand 'Vishaal Deewan' (mass congregation) will be held at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally.

The event will be marked by recitations of Gurbani Keertans (holy hymns) by the reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) who are being specially invited from various parts of the country to render Shabad Keertans.