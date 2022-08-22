Singer Shankar Mahadevan takes part in Green India Challenge in Hyd

Hyderabad: As part of Green India Challenge, singer-musician Shankar Mahadevan, who is in Hyderabad to perform at events associated with of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu commemorating 75th anniversary of Independence, on Monday planted saplings on Monday.

Accompanied by former CBI JD Lakshminarayana and a friend Raju, he planted saplings at Begumpet as part of the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP, J.Santosh Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahadevan said that in addition to providing oxygen, which is necessary for the existence of millions of species, plants also supply 'the sounds of their leaves. He expressed his gratitude to Santhosh Kumar for motivating so many people over the past few years through the challenge.

"I call upon all the people to participate in the Green India Challenge and plant saplings as their responsibility," said the musician and challenged music director Devi Sri Prasad, singer Shreya Ghoshal and famous instrumentalist Shivamani, to plant saplings and continue the chain.