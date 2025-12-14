SIR is ‘NRC in disguise’, says Akhilesh Yadav

Hyderabad: SamajwadiParty chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP is using Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as backdoor to National Register of Citizens (NRC) to win Uttar Pradesh elections.

Speaking to the media after participating in the Vision India Summit organized by the Samajwadi Party in Hyderabad on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav said that the government claims that Uttar Pradesh has a population of approximately 25 crore, and that the BJP government is trying to remove about 3 crore votes through SIR.

Yadav said the Election Commission should focus on increasing voter participation instead of allowing large-scale deletions. “If such large-scale vote removal happens, and if the BJP and the Election Commission are conspiring to delete votes where the BJP has lost, it amounts to a conspiracy in democracy. This is not the intended purpose of the SIR. “This is not SIR. This is NRC (National Register of Citizens) in the guise of SIR. They could not directly implement the NRC. Now they have brought NRC. If the NRC is ever implemented, what documents have to be given? The same papers have to be presented,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP is undertaking SIR only to win in states like Uttar Pradesh. They stated that even booth-level officials have not been trained, leading to numerous challenges and problems at the ground level.

Samajwadi Party President said that they will defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh by utilizing AI technology. He clarified that they are against divisive politics and are working through Vision India with the goal of putting an end to it. He stated that they will pursue positive, developmental, and progressive politics.

The party is conducting Vision India Summits in all major cities with the aim of creating awareness among the youth about the use of technology in governance and the transformation of technology in the future. The first summit was held in Bengaluru, and the second was held in Hyderabad.