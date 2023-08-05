Live
- Daily Forex Rates (05-08-2023)
- Tragedy in Chitradurga: health minister visits victims' families, distributed rs 10 lakh compensation to each
- Free spraying of Pusa bio-de-composer solution will be done in 5000 acres in Delhi: Gopal Rai
- Won't the country go bankrupt if crores of loans waived of entrepreneurs; DCM questions PM
- FPIs have turned sellers in Indian market after 3 months
- You must be X Premium subscriber to get ad revenue share: Musk
- Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appointed as TTD chairman
- Laos receives over 1.6 million international tourists in H1
- No culprit to be left: Anantapuram DIG Ammi Reddy reiterates
- Kolkata Police busts child trafficking racket involving around 100 surrogate mothers
Just In
Sircilla: Beautician course certificates to students
Highlights
The beauty and cosmetology certificate course which was started in the year 2022-23 in Government Degree College, Sircilla has been successfully completed.
Sircilla: The beauty and cosmetology tcourse which was started in the year 2022-23 in Government Degree College, Sircilla has been successfully completed. The municipal chairperson Jindam Kala Chakrapani attended certificates presentation ceremony at the college and said the Government Degree College has become most prestigious in the State and is making great progress.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS