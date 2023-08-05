  • Menu
Sircilla: Beautician course certificates to students

Sircilla: The beauty and cosmetology tcourse which was started in the year 2022-23 in Government Degree College, Sircilla has been successfully completed. The municipal chairperson Jindam Kala Chakrapani attended certificates presentation ceremony at the college and said the Government Degree College has become most prestigious in the State and is making great progress.

