Sircilla Collector Sandeep earns public trust with good governance

Sircilla: District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha knows very well what needs to be done to build trust in the government. First of all, he is paying special attention to the education and medical sector.

He makes surprise inspections to government schools to personally find out the problems of the students. He has worked hard to ensure that the district achieves the fifth rank at the state level by focusing on the tenth grade students. Kasturba Gandhi Residential students are being trained through Unacademy to excel in competitive exams like IIT, JEE, NEET. Digital teaching is being promoted by providing ICT lab facilities in 486 government schools.

Eye and dental examinations have been conducted for visually impaired students and necessary medicines and glasses have been distributed. To improve medical services, the District Central Hospital, Vemulawada Area Hospital, PHCs and CHCs are being inspected regularly. Modernisation work has been undertaken at Sircilla Hospital at a cost of Rs. 22 lakh.

Immediately after assuming charge as District Collector, Sandeep Kumar Jha seized hundreds of acres of government lands from encroachers and provided protection to government assets.

He curbed the illegal transportation of sand and soil. He is taking strict action against corrupt officials and providing government services to the people in a timely manner with administrative reforms. He is responding immediately to negative news published in dailies and taking steps to resolve problems.

Sandeep Kumar Jha has undertaken several programmes with a humanitarian perspective as well. He has provided shelter to the destitute elderly in an old age home in Mandepalli. He has provided financial assistance of Rs. 1.52 lakh to Madhulatha, who is studying at IIT, and Rs. 1.40 lakh to Lahari, a deaf student. He provided financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakhs to a child suffering from cancer, Rs. 1.42 lakhs to the son of Kodam Harikishan, and Rs. 2 lakhs to an ailing Bolle Srinivasak and stood by those in distress. He entrusted the responsibility of managing a petrol pump to the disabled and provided employment to 24 people, bringing light to their lives.

He is constantly conducting reviews on orders for the development of the Sircilla textile industry and bringing problems to the attention of the government to provide work to handloom workers. He worked to sanction a yarn depot in Vemulawada.

Sandeep Kumar Jha, who is working as the Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and In-charge Secretary of Vemulawada Temple Area Development striving hard for the expansion of Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple, known as Dakshina Kashi. Focusing on road expansion in Vemulawada, he is carrying out the work as planned. Prompt steps are being taken to provide compensation to those who lost their lands and livelihood as part of the road expansion.

In the incident of the death of cows in the Tippapur goshala in Vemulawada, which created a sensation across the State, the Collector responded immediately, ensured treatment to the sick cows with the medical team of the Animal Husbandry Department. He immediately appointed the necessary staff for the goshala. All measures were taken to take care of them and steps were taken to send cows only to eligible farmers.

In the district, Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha is constantly coordinating with Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, and Government Whip Adi Srinivas, and is working to ensure that government schemes are available to everyone, and thus Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha is receiving accolades from the people.